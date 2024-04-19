With the Treasury Minister welcoming a further fall in the rate of inflation in the Isle of Man, we asked the public whether they’ve noticed any difference day to day and whether the cost-of-living crisis is affecting them.
A decrease of 0.3 percentage points compared to February saw the rate of inflation at 3.2% in March, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI). Mark Edwards, from Ballasalla, thinks there won’t be much short-term change but hopefully in the future things will level out.
He said: ‘From a general perspective shopping week to week costs seem to be rising, maybe not as much, but still rising. Bills are still rising in general.
‘The weekly food shop is when I notice it the most.
‘I do believe that things will level out but I’m not convinced anything is going to drop.
‘I look at the bills a lot more and we look how much electricity we’re using. I’m much more consciences about what we use and how we use it to try and keep the bills to what we’ve had them in previous years’.
Clare Fitzpatrick and Bill Boukouvalas, from Douglas, told us that they’ve noticed dog food for their golden retriever Teddy has gone up recently.
Clare said: ‘Definitely dog food has increased in price, it’s quite significant, and the pet insurance as well.
‘Everything concerning the dog and vet bills has gone up really.
‘Food, petrol, electricity and gas, everything has.
‘I don’t know if things will get better but I’d like to hope so - I’m optimistic.’
Claire Terry and daughter Izzy Hitchen, from Marown, said they notice the increase in prices in restaurants and bars in the island.
Izzy said: ‘The price of a double has really gone up and when I do my food shop the price of chicken is very expensive now compared to what it used to be’.
Claire said: ‘I’ve put one of those monitors on my oil so you get a better idea, and we do subscribe and save on Amazon, so if you order however many items per month you get 15% discount.
‘When I look at restaurants and bars over here on a week day they’re very, very quiet.
‘I travel a lot to Jersey and Guernsey and they seem a lot more busy there and here it looks like people have less money to spend in the week I would say.’
Glenn Kensall, Douglas, told us he travels a lot and believes there’s worse places than the Isle of Man right now.
He said: ‘I work away at sea. I was in London and Florida the last couple of months and it’s nearly £12 a pint there - it’s crazy.
‘It’s always been a bit dearer in the Isle of Man and I think that’s the price you pay for security, not get anything stolen off you or anything like that.’