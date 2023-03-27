Charlotte Rebecca Dougherty, aged 40, of Ballachrink Drive, Onchan, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
She has previously pleaded not guilty to a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed between January 1 and January 31.
She also denied an allegation of common assault, alleged on January 31.
A pre-trial review is being held on April 13.
Advocate Jane Gray represented Ms Dougherty in court and said that she had been unable to get a bail address for her client so no bail application could be made yet.