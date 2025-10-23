A public meeting was held on Wednesday evening (October 22) about Manx Utilities plans to build a sewage treatment works in Axnfell Plantation and five pumping stations.
It had been called to help inform the decision made by Garff Commissioners on whether or not to support the planning application.
The majority of residents in attendance at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute were against the current proposal, but the consensus was that sewage shouldn’t be pumped into Laxey Bay.
There were around 40 people in attendance, including MUA executive director Tim Woakes and Ian George from the consultancy firm Arcadis.
A number of issues were raised, including issues with maps and roads not being described accurately, traffic management on Clay Head Road and inconsistencies in the application documents about what the pumping stations will look like.
The commissioners agreed to put in its response these matters as conditions it would like to see implemented as part of the application.
Mr Woakes and Mr George told the residents they would look into the mapping issues and inconsistencies with the look of the pumping stations.
Residents also raised that they were unhappy with the current plan, they wanted Meary Veg to be used instead, why a longer outflow pipe couldn’t be installed and questioned the longevity of the technology involved.
Mr Woakes confirmed that none of those options were viable due to cost and infrastructure, and that most of the equipment will last for 50 years.
Local resident David Jones, who also appealed the Peel Sewage Treatment Works, claimed the Integrated (IRBC) method is the ‘third best option’ and that a regional system is ‘more costly’.
He also claimed that the MUA had ‘false figures’ and that due to Arcadis being a Dutch company they have not been acting in the best interests of Garff residents.
All of these claims were denied by Mr Woakes and Mr George at the meeting and said it was ‘great’ to hear the opinions of the local residents.
Chair of Garff Commissioners Stan Ryzak said during the meeting that the planning application is the ‘only option’ available to discuss.
He added that residents either need to accept the current proposal or go against it.
The main plant is due to be built along the southern edge of the plantation, adjacent to Ballacollister Road.
Manx Utilities also says that if planning approval is granted, the construction phase would begin in 2026 and could take between 18 and 24 months.
Currently, the town is served by a combined foul sewer system which channels effluent via a pumping station on Shore Road.
From there, the untreated waste is discharged into the sea east off the breakwater, a practice widely criticised by residents, environmental campaigners and public figures.
The new facility is being built in a field adjacent to the Heritage Trail and across from Castle View nursing home.