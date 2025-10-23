A senior detective has hailed the ‘dismantling of an organised crime group’ which saw drug dealers sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison.
Five men connected with bringing cocaine to the island and removing criminal cash were sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Wednesday.
Isle of Man Constabulary has long made drug dealing on the island a priority in the last few years and the convictions this week is another success in the long battle to tackle the issue.
Liam Bradley, 32, of Lheannag Park in Douglas, was jailed for nine years and four months after pleading guilty to importing cocaine to the island and the transfer of criminal cash.
Robin Leigh, 51, of Grosvenor Street in Radcliffe, admitted being concerned in importing cocaine to the island and was sentenced to eight years and seven months.
Ryan White, 41, of Murrays Road in Douglas, was jailed for seven years and eight months after admitting being involved in importing cocaine to the island, possession of the drug with intent to supply, transferring criminal cash, and acquiring criminal cash.
John O'Neill, 40, of Victoria Avenue in Manchester, was jailed for six years for importing cocaine, supplying the drug and possessing criminal cash.
Wesley Maddix, 41, also from Greater Manchester, was jailed for five months after admitting possession of criminal property.
After the sentences, Detective Inspector Jamie Tomlinson of the Serious & Organised Crime Unit said: ‘This proactive operation has dismantled an Organised Crime Group who were active in bringing cocaine into the island for onward supply’.
‘The work undertaken by officers which lead to these individuals being apprehended was an outstanding team effort and as a result of many months of focus and dedication.
‘The Courts have yet again showed in the sentences imposed, the harsh reality of being caught having been involved in the production, supply and planning in respect of Class ‘A’ drugs’ on our island. You can expect significant custodial sentences if apprehended.’
They followed a silver car driven by a female with White as a passenger and then saw O’Neill and Maddix get in.
Police followed the car to the Best Western Hotel car park where officers suspected a drug exchange had been made.
The car with the female driver and White was blocked from leaving the area and the vehicle searched.
In total, two packages were found containing a total of 635.74g total with a street value of between £56,920-£111,830.
A sum of £13,090 in cash was also found while both O’Neill and Maddix were found with £1,000 in cash - thought to be payment for their involvement.
CCTV was later viewed which also captured Bradely exchanging the £15,090 in cash with White outside Douglas Snooker Club earlier that day.
Phones seized from those involved linked Leigh to the drugs operation and he was later arrested at Ronaldsway Airport. However, the man suspected of heading the operation from the UK remains at large.