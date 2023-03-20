At a meeting with the commissioners, Ramsey’s sea bathers said they would prefer the proposed changing huts to be sited on the south beach, not north, because of the currents and prevailing winds of the latter.
The commissioners will finance the project, but are happy to hear that the group has offered to organise some fund-raising to contribute towards the cost.
Another meeting will be held next month to discuss the preferred designs.
Commissioner Steve Kelly said: ‘It’s got to be something for everybody to use – and to be cost efficient.’