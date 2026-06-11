‘We want to provide a facility for everybody.’
That's the message from two women hoping to secure the future of Ballafesson Church Hall as a community hub.
Maureen Dadd and Pat Harper, from Friends of Ballafesson Community, have been given a year to make the hall financially viable or it could be sold on the open market.
The hall includes a kitchen, toilets, disabled access, a garden area, stage and downstairs meeting room.
Mrs Dadd and Mrs Harper say the group is keen to develop a wider programme of events and is open to suggestions from local organisations and residents.
They explained that while the chapel has closed and issued a ‘cease to meet’, the hall remains available for community use.
The Friends of Ballafesson Community currently organises coffee mornings and jumble sales but hopes to expand its activities to include hotpot nights, soup lunches and concerts featuring Manx bands.
The hall is already used regularly by the Rushen Twirlers dance group, while local musicians use the space for rehearsals.
Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper spoke to Maureen and Pat about their plans.
Pat said: ‘My children are all grown up, and they had birthday parties here, but it's for the community of all ages - elderly people, young people.
‘If we lose this place, there is nothing else around here and that's really sad because we just want to help people. It's not about making money or anything like that.
‘We just want to support the community but, of course, any money raised means we can buy new chairs and make improvements for everyone.’
Groups interested in booking the hall can contact Pat on 436075 or get in touch via the Friends of Ballafesson Community Facebook page.