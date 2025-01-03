The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for ice and snow as the island is gripped by a cold snap.
Ronaldsway forecaster have already predicted blizzards on higher ground at the weekend with temperatures having plummeted this week.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was already in place until midday on Friday but that warning has now been extended until 11am on Saturday. There is every chance further weather warnings will be issued in the coming days.
The Met Office says: ‘Remaining cold with minimum temperatures this evening and overnight close to freezing, leading to a continued risk of ice forming on any damp and untreated surfaces.’
Saturday will reach only 6C with some wintry showers on the hills before more widespread sleet and slow arriving overnight.
The Met Office says: ‘There is a risk of icy patches to start then ice/ snow later. Significant accumulations of snow will begin on high ground later with severe drifting.
‘The snow level still a little uncertain but rain/ sleet is most probable on low ground. There will be strong winds later.’
But Sunday will see the worst of the wintry weather with higher ground set to be hit by blizzards. There will be highs of just 3C.
The Met Office says: ‘There will be spells of rain, sleet and snow which will be heavy at times then dying out late in the day/overnight.
‘The strong winds will give blizzards and severe drifting on the hills with deep drifts forming in places. However, most of the towns and populated areas will escape with the snow level likely to be a few hundred feet.’
Monday is not looking quite so bad but isolated wintry showers are expected with highs of 5C and it is set to be a similar story on Tuesday.
In the UK, amber weather warnings – meaning be prepared – are in place for much of England and Wales for snow and ice along with yellow weather warnings which will remain in place until Monday.