The Department of Infrastructure has applied to extend the road closure order from Spring Valley Roundabout to Bottom of Richmond Hill after weather has delayed resurfacing work in the area.
A spokesperson from the DoI's highway services: 'Update unfortunately current weather conditions continue to delay our planned operations.
'Our paving and lining teams need a window of dry weather to complete resurfacing work.
'The vast majority of resurfacing within the closure site is complete and much of the lining work has also been done.
'The final section to be finished is relatively small and has already been postponed several times due to the prevailing weather conditions.
'We share everyone’s frustration that resurfacing is not yet complete, but unfortunately the weather dictates progress.
'Drier weather is also required to apply the last of the hazard road markings.
These marking are required to safely re-open the road.
'The current closure order expires on Sunday, November 5. We have applied to extend this in order to get the last few days worth of work done.'