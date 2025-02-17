Work on the restoration of Queen’s Pier in Ramsey has been delayed by continuing bad weather.
And as the volunteers progress along the pier further out to sea, access for big lift operations has become a problem.
The restoration trust is now considering a range of solutions to how replacement steelwork can be craned into position, given that bays nine onwards are increasingly beyond the 17m reach of the telehandler that’s been used so far.
Trustee Graham Curphey said: ‘The delay is due to the terrible weather we have experienced throughout the summer.
‘The knock-on effect is that the winter weather, which has been just as bad, coupled with the tidal movement, has delayed the scaffolders in the move of the scaffolding to bays nine and 10.
‘It is a health and safety requirement that we have a scaffold working platform on each bay. Once the scaffolding is complete, we will be able to continue working.’
He added: ‘We are working on the system for the replacement of the steel, particularly the centre beams due to the reach of the telehandler we currently use. As we go further out the beach drops, so the ability of the telehandler is becoming more restrictive.
‘We are currently considering various solutions.
‘There is the provision of a barge with a crane on it, or a jack up barge with a crane of it. However, both these options are extremely expensive and outside the financial ability of the Trust.
‘There is an option for the steel to be delivered to us and it would be built as we fit it. This will greatly reduce the overall weight of the 40ft constructed beams as they would be bolted together as we fit them.
‘An alternative method of getting the steel beams on and off the pier is also being considered.’