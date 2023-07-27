Today will be mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals, and just a small risk of a shower.
But turning cloudy during the evening with a few showery outbreaks of rain possible overnight.
The light to moderate southwest wind will back to the south and freshen, with highs of 18°C.
Saturday will be bright with some spells of sunshine, and although most places will remain dry an isolated shower is still possible.
Breezy with a fresh to strong southwest wind, and temperatures reaching up to 18°C at best. Then the chance of a few showers overnight.