Police have advised people to head home before the weather gets worse.
A spokesperson said in an update at 1.15pm: 'Snow is starting to stick around the Cronk-y-Voddy / 11th milestone area, so please take care if you are travelling that way.
'Whilst this may be contrary to what the keyboard weather forecasters and road gritting experts are saying we are reliably told by the professionals that the weather is only going to get worse from now on.
'If you can get home before it gets worse then please do.'