Weather: Showers in the morning, clearing up later
Wednesday 12th October 2022 5:00 am
Share
Showers is expected early on before clearing later (Alison Cowin )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain this morning, becoming mostly dry and bright in the afternoon.
The fresh to strong southwest winds will ease and veer northwest early afternoon. Highest temperature 15°C.
Dry at first on Thursday with a strengthening southerly wind, then outbreaks of rain will arrive in the afternoon. Top temperature 15°C.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |