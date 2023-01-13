A yellow weather warning is in place for heavy rain this evening from 7pm.
Outbreaks of rain will develop, turning persistent overnight with some heavier bursts, before clearing away Saturday morning.
The Met Office says rainfall accumulations are expected to be 10-15mm quite widely across the island, but with 25-35mm possible over higher ground.
A spokesperson added: 'Given recent rainfall and already saturated ground, these amounts are likely to create some standing water on the island's roads as well as a risk of some localised flooding.'