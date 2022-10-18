Wednesday’s Steam Packet sailings at risk of disruption

Tuesday 18th October 2022 10:48 am
Steam Packet ship Ben my Chree in Douglas harbour - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Tomorrow morning’s Ben-my-Chree sailing to Heysham and the afternoon’s return journey from the Lancashire port are at risk of disruption because of high winds.

The Steam Packet have said a decision will be made on the 8.45am sailing from Douglas and the subsequent return journey sails or not no later than 7am.

