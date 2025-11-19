Wren Kathleen Oates was stationed on the Isle of Man from 1944 onwards, writing dozens of letters home about life and operations at Ronaldsway. Eighty years later, her daughter, Christine Smith, explores these letters in a series of columns based on Kathleen’s wartime experiences...
This week eighty years ago, Leading Wren Kathleen Oates had almost no time for mournful thoughts, as she and many of her colleagues believed that they would leave Ronaldsway before Christmas. In Kathleen’s case at least, this wasn’t quite accurate – but she didn’t know that then.
There was even a note of positive anticipation as she dwelt on the possibilities. ‘None of us can realise that in approximately a fortnight we shall be leaving here. Even now, I wouldn’t be surprised if I were demobbed straight from this station. It may be the south coast next – Plymouth or Portsmouth, which would be a nice change. It’s rather exciting not knowing where I’ll be going till the blow falls – it’s such a long time since I went on draft. I want to see what happens to Dora [a Wren friend from her time in Liverpool] who’s at a Holiday Depot waiting to remuster. I’m rather anxious to find out if she goes to a Naval Base – then there may be hopes that I shall get to one too. I don’t want to go to another FAA station – though I wouldn’t mind seeing Scotland – that’s where the majority are’.
Some of the Wrens were definitely leaving. ‘Catherine Miller is demobbed today – she is the girl who was with me when I fell on the beach [and badly injured her leg]. There are only eight of us left in the cabin now; we’re hoping we won’t get any new people in. Catherine was expecting to fly over but unless the weather clears, she won’t get off today.’
A later letter that week gave an insight into Catherine’s state of mind and prospects, when a November 22 outing to the cinema in Doulgas was mentioned. ‘Catherine went to the film with us – she hadn’t been able to fly over; I expect she caught the morning’s boat. She was rather upset about leaving – she’d been in the Wrens over three years. She has no idea what she’s going to do. She hasn’t really lived at home at all – she’s either been at boarding school, then before joining the Wrens, she was an agricultural student and away from home. She needs someone to direct her and from what I hear, neither of her parents are enthusiastic about her taking up any career. Her father is a retired bank manager and she is an only child; I imagine she’ll be feeling very lonely until she makes new friends.’
While waiting to see what would happen to her, there was packing and preparation for Kathleen to do. She wrote that she was sending two parcels home, one of which contained various lengths of material (‘10/11d for 4 yards – reasonable I thought’), plus potential knitting wool in the form of ‘a pair of grey woollen stockings which we were given for comfort… the wool may come in useful if they were pulled out’. ‘I’ve returned my navy zip bag as I’ll have quite enough luggage without it! We’ve been issued with a navy holdall, which has to be given in when we are demobbed – so that’s three bags I have here!’
Her thoughts turned to what might prove useful at home. ‘By the way, there’s plenty of Ovaltine, cocoa etc to be bought here and I’m told it’s very scarce on the mainland. Are you at all interested? I bought three jellies in the shop today as I thought they might come in useful at Christmas. Do you want any more?’ Kathleen also had coupons left so she could buy more material. But in response to a request from Leicester, she replied, ‘I’ll try and get some stockings, Mum, but I don’t think they’ll sell us fashioned ones.’
After supper on Wednesday, Kathleen attended ‘a committee meeting for the Wrens’ farewell dance which we’re having next Tuesday. Flying finishes on the 29th of November, so I can expect my draft any time after that.’
Despite the atmosphere of the base winding down and things coming to an end, Navy discipline continued at Ronaldsway. ‘Only a couple of hours ago, I was going out to post a parcel, when the Second Officer caught me and sent me back to my cabin to put a hair net on.’ Kathleen’s hair was deemed to be too long to be seen off the base without remedial action.
When not preparing to leave, Kathleen did have time to continue her regular social activities – and to appreciate the Isle of Man. ‘Both Janes were on Watch all afternoon but when they came off duty, six of us went into Castletown for egg and chips supper, then we went to the cinema. After that, we walked along the beach until midnight. It’s full moon again and last night was one of the loveliest nights I’ve ever known! The sky was white, and the sea was white – it was so unreal, ethereal, magical. The horizon seemed to be the end of the world – one could let one’s imagination run completely wild in such a setting. Of course, there was a terrific wind blowing all the while. I love the winds here – fresh and salty – so different from the dust-laden ones that blow down city streets.’
A less successful outing was had on Sunday 18th. ‘In the evening, Jane and I decided to go to chapel. Unfortunately, it was the Sunday School anniversary. I say “unfortunately” because we had to sit through two solid hours of singing by the children and choir – one hour would have been quite sufficient; I was really fed up at the end of two!’
The week’s last letter ended on a cheerful note. ‘Tonight, there’s another dance committee meeting. We’ve had permission from the First Officer to wear civvies – a great concession!’ Kathleen was far too busy to start to mourn her time in the Wrens.