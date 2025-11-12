And there was always the cinema, which actually was frequently mentioned and discussed in detail in Kathleen’s letters, but which has not been reported much, since the titles and plots would be all but meaningless to most, eighty years on. Kathleen saw “Mr Skeffington” the previous Saturday in Port Erin and went to Douglas on Tuesday 13th for “Perfect Strangers”, which she described as ‘the “Navy” picture’. She was pleased at how accurately it reflected Navy life, and instructed her family on what to look out for when they went to see it. ‘Perfect Strangers stars Deborah Kerr as the Wren and Robert Donat as a Petty Officer. There’s one scene in a Wren’s Cabin which is very similar to our Nissen Hut – though we have more living space. Note the bunks and Naval ‘anchor’ coverlets – the hanging curtains which are our wardrobes - and the stove, which is exactly the same as ours. Note also how confused Donat is by the various ‘pipes’ when he first joins – ‘pipe down’, ‘wakey wakey’ etc. – just what we have.’