The store has announced it is closing its Bucks Road premises on Friday and moving everything under one roof at Eden Park unit in Braddan.
There has been no announcement on its website or social media but there are signs up at the Bucks Road store explaining the decision.
It says: ‘This shop will close on Friday, January 17 at 4pm. We look forward to seeing you at Eden Park.
‘With ample parking, disabled access and our whole team in one place, it will be even easier for our customers to access all our wonderful services.
The Copyshop helps businesses and individuals print out booklets, brochures, flyers, leaflets, programmes, tickets and election literature.
It also provides outdoor sign, banners and window graphics, shop signage while providing photocopying and it can even produce books.