A woman from Ramsey believed to be the oldest person in the Isle of Man has died at the age of 108.
Evelyn Teare recently celebrated the ‘remarkable milestone’ of her 108th birthday with her family and friends on October 19.
She then passed away just four weeks later on November 19.
Evelyn’s son, Richard Teare, said: ‘Slightly less than a month after celebrating her 108th birthday with lots of cards, love and chocolate cake, mum passed away peacefully, with granddaughter Debbie by her side, at Grove Mount Residential Home in Ramsey.’
Evelyn was born in Poona, India as Evelyn Hider.
Evelyn was born during the First World War in the town where Badminton was first invented and was the third of five children to Thomas William Keys Hider and Lydia Maud.
She was educated in various places in England, and later trained as a nurse and midwife, spending the Second World War at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College Hospital (UCH) in London.
It was here that she worked with the famous novelist Agatha Christie, who was training as an apothecary’s assistant.
While at UCH, she also met the man who would become her husband, the late H. Douglas Teare MHK.
He was, at that time, on the staff of Sir Clement Price Thomas, who was a visiting consultant to UCH.
They were engaged on VE Day, May 8 1945 and were married on VJ Day (Victory over Japan), 15 August, 1945.
They and their three children moved to Keeill ny Magher, Glascoe, Bride, and converted the chapel into a home.
Evelyn and Douglas joined Ramsey Golf Club where Evelyn was women’s captain, vice-president and president over the years.
‘She led a well-travelled, well-lived, well-loved and greatly treasured life,’ her son Richard added.