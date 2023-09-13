The ‘Western Men in Sheds’ can now be found at the Old Workshop on Derby Road, a building provided by Peel commissioners for a nominal fee.
The facility had a ‘grand opening’ event at the weekend following the conclusion of construction work that lasted up to 18 months.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Our aim is to advance the wellbeing of the western community of the Isle of Man.
‘We look to promote, encourage and provide facilities for recreation and leisure time occupation with the objective of improving the quality of life for people residing in this area.
‘Our aim is to develop social connections and friendship building, sharing skills and knowledge, and of course a lot of tea drinking and laughter.
‘The facilities in our workshop will support the community through keeping good company whilst tackling social isolation and loneliness.
‘Our workshop offers a venue to make new friends, experience the camaraderie of working and socialising with other people, put practical skills to good use while sharing them with others, build and repair household/craft items and enjoy a warm space as part of a wider community initiative.’
Committee member Mike Webb said: ‘It’s important for men to have somewhere to go. The idea is for us men to have a space as it’s important for people to have a space.
‘Women are more sociable and have a really good nature about them.
‘They go off for things like coffee mornings and grab other people to come with them.
‘There’s initiatives like the Women’s Institute and sewing bees which men don’t really have.
‘Women talk, but men don’t talk when they’ve got their own problems. They tend to just take it inside and keep it to themselves.’
To become a member of the Western Men in Sheds, you can find an application form on its website at westernmeninsheds.com.
More information on the charity can also be found on this website, including the latest news.