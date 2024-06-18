Post office services will be provided at the Spar on Westmoreland Road from next month.
It will take over providing the services in that area of Douglas from the Windsor Road Post Office which is due to close on July 10.
A statement from Isle of Man Post Office announcing the move said: ‘From 10am on Monday, July 15, Mannin Retail Limited located at the Spar, Westmoreland Road, Douglas will provide counter services as well as the existing parcel collection service to the local community.
‘Counter services will be provided between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to midday on Saturdays.
‘Parcel collection services will be available from 8am to 7pm Monday to Sundays, including bank holidays.’
The Post Office’s deal with Mannin Retail runs through until March 31, 2025, with the option to extend a further year. Windsor Road Post Office will close for the final time at 3pm on Wednesday, July 10.
Outgoing sub postmistress Lynda Braidwood and her team have been operating the site for the past four decades.
Chairman of the Post Office, Stu Peters MHK, said: ‘I would like to place on record our grateful thanks to the outgoing sub postmistress Lynda for the services she and her team have provided on our behalf and that of our commercial partners for 43 years.’ ‘We are pleased to welcome Mannin Retail Limited as the new provider in this part of Douglas, so customers can continue to access postal services in this area.
‘This shows our continuing commitment to provide community based postal services.’
Recipients of Treasury welfare payments will be able to collect these from the new location from Monday, July 15.