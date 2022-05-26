Wet at first, dry later

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Cloudy and dull this morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will clear around midday leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells breaking through. The fresh to strong southwest wind will turn to the west or northwest as the rain clears with highs of 16°C.

Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells, but still breezy with a fresh to strong west to northwest wind. Minimum temperature around 8°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with lengthy sunny spells. The fresh to strong west to northwest wind will gradually ease during the day, with top temperature around 15°C.

Staying mostly dry on Saturday and Sunday, with bright or sunny spells, and a light to moderate north to northwesterly wind. Temperatures reaching up to 14 or 15°C at best.