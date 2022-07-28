Wet at first, dry later
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:
Cloudy this morning with early outbreaks of rain, perhaps occasionally heavy in places, followed by a few showers and then becoming mostly dry into this afternoon with a few bright or sunny intervals developing. Light winds, with the maximum temperature 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Fine tomorrow with spells of warm sunshine, southerly breezes slowly freshening later. Temperatures rising to 20 or 21 Celsius inland.
A little patchy rain at times overnight and to start with on Saturday, becoming mostly dry with bright intervals. Then more rain arriving at night, possibly turning heavy at times, but clearing on Sunday morning to leave sunny spells into the afternoon.
Sunrise: 5:24am Today Sunset: 9:25pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |