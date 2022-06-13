Wet weather doesn’t stop annual motorcycle show
Wednesday 15th June 2022 4:00 pm
Share
+ 15
(View All)
The rain-affected Moddey Dhoo motorcycle show on Peel promenade -
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Despite wet weather and no racing on Thursday, the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club’s annual TT Motorcycle show took place on Peel Promenade.
Locals and tourists alike headed west to get their motorbike fix for the day, with free entry and competitions to enter, live music from rock group The Boneyard, and a variety of custom bikes and trikes on display.
The event, which first began in 2007, had an array of motorbikes from modern to classic on show along the Peel seafront.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |