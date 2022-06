Wet weather doesn’t stop annual motorcycle show

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Despite wet weather and no racing on Thursday, the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club’s annual TT Motorcycle show took place on Peel Promenade.

Locals and tourists alike headed west to get their motorbike fix for the day, with free entry and competitions to enter, live music from rock group The Boneyard, and a variety of custom bikes and trikes on display.