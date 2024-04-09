The island has endured a record-breaking deluge.
Some 45mm of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours so far.
That’s almost as much rain in 24 hours than you would expect to get in the whole month of April.
The previous wettest April day was in 1971 when 38.5mm of rain was recorded.
Met Office forecaster George Shimmin said there has only been three occasions before when more than 30mm of rain was recorded over a 24 hour period in April.
He said: ‘This was particularly extreme and very rare for April.’
The deluge made driving conditions very difficult during the morning rush hour, with plenty of standing water on many roads.
The rain is forecast to stop over the next few hours.
But the unsettled weather is set to continue with the next band of rain due to sweep in around 8-9am tomorrow.