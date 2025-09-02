That’s the impression some critics have put forward on social media, so we’ve asked all 24 of the Isle of Man’s elected representatives what they’re doing until Tynwald resumes in October.
In this edition, Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Haywood reflects on balancing her parliamentary and departmental work with her role as a scuba diving instructor, while also engaging with local communities on 20mph proposals, supporting island events, and finding time to enjoy the sea and local culture.
The parliamentary break always seems to create the idea and expectation that Tynwald members pull out their suitcases, jump on a plane and jet around the world to somewhere exotic. For me that has never been the case.
The diving around the island is at its best in August when the sea is warm and the marine life is prolific, so I’ve never really got in the habit of having summer holidays at all.
The island has played host to some high level diving events over the last few of years, and this year we will have hosted three weekends of some top class diving exams.
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed hosting visitors to our beautiful marine environment and enjoyed coaching them to achieve their personal instructor qualifications.
During the weeks my working day has pretty much carried on as before.
I am usually in either my Tynwald or Department Office around 8.30, most days with a fairly full diary of meetings scheduled in, or with the pre-reading to complete before upcoming meetings.
In addition, this summer I have been out visiting a number of Local Authorities to discuss the 20mph proposals for their area and inevitably other highways issues too.
The Northern consultation finished on September 1, so I’ve had a lot of late evening journeys back from one end of the island to the other.
I’ve also attended all the public drop in sessions for 20mph proposals and for the Balthane Roundabout scheme, and been to speak to my constituents about the Port St Mary High Street works.
After the conclusion of any Tynwald sitting, there are always a number of tasks to complete, further information to be provided and clarifications to share so after we finished in July the work rumbled on for a short while.
Of course, Tynwald members can submit written questions at any time, although we do see a drop off when many of them take time off but it quickly picks up again.
Once Officers have prepared the replies, they come to me for checking and authorisation, and sometimes I have comments and further questions before I am happy to publish the official response.
My Department has a number of important projects underway and several strategies to deliver in the next few months so we have maintained our regular schedule of meetings throughout August and into September.
Not having to prepare or attend parliamentary sittings just seems to have created a bit more time for more DoI meetings!
This is a good time to deal with some of the gnarlier policy and strategy meeting topics when we have a little more time to really get into the details of a topic.
DoI hosted a Local Authority Housing Conference at the end of July and as a consequence I have had several follow-up meetings with Local Authorities to discuss their plans.
There have, of course, been some more opportunities to be ‘out of the office’ so I managed to have a ride on the new 8S bus from Peel to the Sound, a visit Tramway Terrace and a tour of the Stables, to drop into the MER depot, to unveil the wonderfully restored IMR No9 ‘Douglas’ and see some of the Manx Grand Prix qualifying and races.
I thoroughly enjoyed the Southern Show and the Royal Show. Every year I treat myself by finding locally made jewellery.
This year it was the lovely Lowri who made a ceramic star and Barbara who had a lovely haematite necklace and kindly made earrings to match. I love supporting our local creatives.
I’ve dropped into a couple of fabulous evenings of live music at the Deep South Festival gigs on Port Erin Beach.
And I’ve even managed a couple of my favourite dives along Port St Mary Ledges and the awesome Chicken Rock.
The incredible marine life in our wonderfully clear waters never fails to regenerate my soul.
So far, I have taken five days of leave since July, which have mostly been used to catch up on house maintenance tasks, my patio has finally been jet washed, the winter wood delivery has been chopped and stacked and the brambles trimmed back.
On my 6th day of leave I shall be finishing painting my front door and installing a new letter box.