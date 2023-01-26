People are being asked to share their views on the uniforms worn by secondary school pupils.
Currently, each school sets its own uniform requirements based on guidance issued by the Department for Education, Sport and Culture.
During the month-long consultation, the DESC wants to hear from students, parents, carers, teachers and suppliers on the role uniforms play in school life.
Views are also sought on the cost of buying the items.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘I encourage anyone with an interest to have their say on current school uniform, its benefits and how they think it could look in the future.
‘I think it only right that we offer the opportunity to reassess the guidance we issue centrally to schools. It is also essential that the views of our pupils are heard as part of this consultation and we have welcomed their input as part of this process.’