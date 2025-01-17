Manx Care has provided detailed guidance on what patients can expect if the upcoming doctors’ strike goes ahead, following confirmation from the British Medical Association (BMA) earlier this week.
The strike, set to begin at 7am on Wednesday, January 22, and end at 7am on Friday, January 24, would mark the first industrial action by doctors employed by Manx Care in the Isle of Man's history.
The dispute stems from an ongoing pay negotiation, with doctors seeking a 12.6% increase for the 2023/24 pay year to align earnings with their UK counterparts.
The Isle of Man Government has offered a pay rise of 6% for 2023/24 and 4% for 2024/25, matching increases provided to nurses and other healthcare staff.
While Manx Care has stated it remains in discussions with the BMA, the industrial action is expected to proceed unless a resolution is reached by Monday.
Impact on services
If the strike goes ahead, doctors will provide ‘Christmas Day cover,’ ensuring emergency services remain operational but significantly reducing non-urgent care.
Manx Care has outlined the following for affected patients:
Hospital appointments
- Outpatient Appointments: Most nurse- and practitioner-led clinics will continue, but doctor-led appointments will be cancelled. Patients will be informed of cancellations by 3pm on Tuesday, January 21. If not contacted, patients should attend as scheduled.
- Antenatal Care: Scans will continue as normal, but consultant appointments will be rescheduled.
- Operations and Procedures: Planned admissions may be cancelled, with notification by Tuesday afternoon.
- Renal Dialysis: Services will proceed as planned.
- Diabetes Care: Doctor-led appointments will be cancelled, while nurse-led services continue.
GP and Dental Practices
Most GP surgeries will operate as usual, but some may experience reduced cover. Ballasalla Group Practice is expected to face disruptions.
Cancer and Diagnostic Services
Chemotherapy appointments will continue as scheduled.
Mental Health Services
Doctor-led appointments may be cancelled, with affected patients notified in advance.
Drug and Alcohol Services
Patients will be informed of cancellations by Tuesday if their appointments are affected.
Emergency Services
Emergency services, including the Emergency Department and 999, will operate as usual. Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will remain open with X-ray facilities available.
Manx Care’s commitment
Manx Care emphasised its commitment to patient safety and minimizing disruption. Should the strike be called off, efforts will be made to reinstate cancelled appointments by Tuesday evening.
Patients with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact MCALS at 01624 642642 or email [email protected] between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.
A further update is expected once the final decision regarding the strike is confirmed.
For emergencies, continue to call 999 or attend the Emergency Department.
