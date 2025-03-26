Right to die legislation may take up to two years to be implement in the Isle of Man after a historic vote this week.
But the island remains on track to become the first place in the British Isles where assisted dying will be made available.
Members of the Legislative Council voted on Tuesday to accept MHKs’ amendments to the Assisted Dying Bill and this will now be submitted for Royal Assent.
Rob Mercer MLC told the Legislative Council (LegCo): ‘This is just the end of the beginning. There’s a huge amount of work and effort still to go before this Bill can become operational.’
Mover of the Bill, Dr Alex Allinson, described the vote as an ‘important step forward for the Isle of Man and our democracy’.
He said: ‘I am grateful to Tynwald for their time and consideration of this Bill which was passed its final stage and will now be submitted to the UK Ministry of Justice for Royal Assent.
‘People of our island have been campaigning for choice, dignity and autonomy to be available for those with a terminal illness facing an imminent death and today is an important step forward for the Isle of Man and our democracy. ‘
He added: ‘Following the granting of Royal Assent there is considerable work to be done on secondary legislation, codes or practice and ensuring the correct level of education, training and safeguards are in place.
‘Whilst this implementation period may take up to two years there is a commitment from Tynwald members to respect and represent the overwhelming majority of people who have supported the passage of this legislation.’
Dr Allinson was first given leave in May 2022 to introduce his private member’s bill, allowing terminally ill adults to request specified assistance to end their own life.
It had its first reading in the House of Keys in June the following year and has been subject to debate and scrutiny in both branches of parliament, culminating in the House of Keys accepting a majority of LegCo amendments but rejecting three of them and further amending one of them.
LegCo this week voted to accept the Keys rejection of the amendments to clauses four, seven and the schedule and the Keys’ further refinement of the LegCo amendment to clause 10.
The Bill will now be sent by the Cabinet Office to the UK Ministry of Justice to ask for Royal Assent.
Dr Allinson said he understood that this usually takes about three months but given the profile of his Bill and the fact that there is similar legislation going through Westminster at the moment he would expect it to take longer.
The Bill provides for an opt-in system signposting patients to a team of healthcare professionals trained and supported to provide the assisted dying service.
Dr Allinson said that it would be his wish that this service could be provided under the NHS rather than by a private service or charity.