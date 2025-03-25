A woman whose husband died following a devastating battle with Motor Neurone Disease has welcomed the passing of the Assisted Dying Bill, describing it as a moment of compassion and progress for the Isle of Man.
Sue Biggerstaff, from Ballabeg, said she was 'delighted that dying people like my husband Simon will soon have choice over their deaths' after the Bill cleared its final hurdle in Tynwald on Tuesday.
Her husband Simon, a former operations manager, died in May 2022 at the age of 65.
He had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of the degenerative condition the previous year and became paralysed from the neck down just months later.
In his final weeks, he suffered intense and constant pain.
Speaking previously, Sue described how Simon’s body was 'literally rotting whilst he was still alive' and said he had repeatedly expressed a desire for his suffering to end. He eventually chose to stop eating in an attempt to shorten his life.
Under the criteria of the Assisted Dying Bill 2023, Simon would have been eligible to request an assisted death. The law applies to terminally ill, mentally competent adults who have six months or less to live and will include strict safeguards, medical oversight and an implementation period before coming into force – potentially from 2027.
Reacting to Tuesday’s final vote in Tynwald, Sue said: 'I thank members of both Houses for their dedication and hard work on this process. History has been made today and Simon’s legacy is that people like him will soon be granted the compassion and choice that they deserve.'
The Bill, brought by Dr Alex Allinson MHK, now proceeds to Royal Assent, making the Isle of Man the first jurisdiction in the British Isles to legalise assisted dying.
Support for the law has come from others who have witnessed the suffering of loved ones.
Among them is Millie Blenkinsop-French, an 81-year-old campaigner from Douglas who lost her son James to cancer in 2021.
James died after a 10-month battle with squamous cell carcinoma. Millie previously told Isle of Man Today: 'He suffered terribly. I think he would have chosen assisted dying if it had been an option.'
Millie, who has campaigned on the issue for nearly 50 years, was among supporters who gathered outside Tynwald on the day of the final vote. She described the moment as one that would 'really put the Isle of Man on the map'.
Campaign group Dignity in Dying’s chief executive Sarah Wootton said: ‘This is a historic moment for compassion in the Isle of Man and for the whole of the British Isles.
‘We pay tribute to Dr Allinson MHK for bringing forward this change and his commitment to a detailed and comprehensive legislative process.
‘This is for Sue Biggerstaff’s husband Simon and Millie Blenkinsop-French's son James, who died without choice over their deaths; and for many more families who have tirelessly called for change.
‘Sue and Millie have lead the charge for choice in the Isle of Man and their campaigning means no one will be forced to suffer at the end.
‘Dying people and their families are the lifeblood of the movement for choice at the end of life, powering progress right across the British Isles. Increasingly parliamentarians are listening to their experience, acting upon evidence from around the world and crafting legislation that is safe, fair, and right for each society, culture and healthcare system Change is coming across the British Isles and the Isle of Man has led the way.’