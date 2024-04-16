A recruitment process for six new island magistrates has been launched by the Isle of Man Courts.
Experienced island magistrates Andrea Tabb and Julian Ashcroft have now lifted the lid on what it takes to be selected for the ‘rewarding and enjoyable’ role.
Julian said: ‘Magistrates sit in the Summary Courts and deal with criminal matters, juvenile matters and civil matters, as well as tax and maintenance issues.
‘A magistrate is basically a judge, and we sit in a bench of three.
‘It's always a good idea to have a mix of male and female on the bench rather than all male or all female.’
Andrea added: ‘We’re not legally qualified volunteers, so we also have a legal adviser there with us all the time to guide and advise us on points of law.’
The current recruitment window for magistrates is open until May 10.
Andrea said she went through ‘quite a robust selection process’ to become a magistrate.
‘It’s very similar to when you're applying for any job,’ she said.
‘There was a formal application process with references, and then there was quite a robust interview process, as well as a series of assessments as part of that process as well.
‘It's certainly not a walk in the park.’
But not everyone can be a magistrate, as Julian explained.
‘People who serve in the Constabulary as police officers and people who [have been declared] bankrupt, as an example, probably wouldn’t be accepted as magistrates,’ he said.
‘There’s definitely criteria involved.
‘Also in terms of age, you have to be 18 or over and you can’t be any older than 70.’
According to the Isle of Man Courts, it is preferable for magistrates to have certain characteristics, such as ‘being discreet, having integrity and being able to work in a team’.
Andrea said: ‘You've got to have good character, such as personal integrity, and also have the respect of other people.
‘You've got to be able to identify relevant facts, evidence and communicate not just with the court, but with your colleagues on the bench and the legal adviser. You also need to have a mature temperament and accept and appreciate the rule of the law.
‘You also need to have a good level of reliability, as we're expected to turn up at certain time and fulfil our duties the same as you would with any other job.’
For further information on how to become a Magistrate, you can visit www.gov.im/crownappointments or contact the court by phone at 01624 685469.