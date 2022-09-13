Subscribe newsletter
Cars will be allowed to park in Market Square in Castletown again from Monday.
It comes as businesses and the town’s commissioners debate whether the area should be pedestrianised next year as it has been over the summer.
The owner of Gaslight Gift Shop, Sheree Bolleurs, has questioned the decision to pedestrianise the area again in the future.
She said: ‘Our commissioners seem to think that the fate of the food outlets is far more important than any other. It is important but so are we.
‘They will probably realise at the last minute that the businesses are going.
‘I have thought about putting up a board that says tourism isn’t the only industry.
‘I am really concerned that the message goes out that “local is lovely”.
‘I want what is best for Castletown, but don’t think it is fair that we as traders are not talked to by the commissioners.
‘The commissioners don’t think it affects us but it does. It does affect all of us.’
The decision to revert to a car park was made during the latest meeting of the commissioners last week where a survey, which asked residents’ opinions on the closure, was also discussed.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |