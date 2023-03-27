The House of Keys sits today from 10am.
First of all, the House of Keys Management and Members’ Standards Committee First Report for the session 2022/23: Matters relating to the dismissal of Mr Callister as Minister for Health and Social Care.
That issue was discussed at Tynwald last week.
Then there are 16 questions.
1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister –
Whether, since September 2021, the Council of Ministers has received and discussed any data relating to the cost of childcare and its impact on the number of economically active people and on the birth rate.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister –
What issues were caused by airport closures between 10 and 13 March 2023; how many people were on affected flights; whether any compensation will be paid to people whose flights were cancelled; and if he will make a statement.
3. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister –
What accommodation will be made available for homeless people, and when; and what additional provision will be made for homeless people who are particularly vulnerable.
4. The Hon. Member for Glenfaba and Peel, Mr Crookall, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
If she will provide an update on the proposed Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics block at Queen Elizabeth II High School.
5. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What support is provided to low income families with children studying food technology at school.
6. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
How many children were being home educated on 1st January 2023 and on the same date in each of the four previous years.
7. The Hon. Member for Garff, Mrs Caine, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –
Whether planning enforcement powers are adequate to protect householders adjoining development sites with unstable land.
8. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
What progress has been made with ensuring patients have access to all drugs authorised by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence; how the monies allocated in last year's budget have been spent; and if he will make a statement.
9. The Hon. Member for Garff, Mrs Caine, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
What actions his officers are taking to prevent further damage to Old Laxey Hill and cliff; and if he will make a statement.
3 PP 2023/0051
10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs –
How many people have signed up to receive emergency warnings via the central notification service; when the last test was; and when the service was last promoted.
11. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
When the full IOM Electrical System Stability Report commissioned by the MUA in summer 2022 will be shared with the Climate Change Board; and when both the report and the terms of reference will be made public.
12. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
To date, what communications the Authority has had with National Grid and the UK Distribution Network Operating Companies in relation to the installation of a new interconnector; and what connection dates the Authority has been given for the activation of a new interconnector.
13. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
What the Authority's policy is on achieving energy self-sufficiency for our Island; what actions the Authority is taking to ensure self-sufficiency; and if he will make a statement.
14. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
Whether the investigation into relationships and sex education will be completed in accordance with the published timetable.
15. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
When professional trader registration renewals will be available on Island.
16. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority –
Why the sustainable generation unit charge has been lowered; and if he will make a statement.
One piece of legislation is on the agenda.
It is the consideration of clauses for the Income Tax Bill 2023.