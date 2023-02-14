Today's House of Keys agenda consists entirely of questions from members.
No legislation is being considered.
The house sits from 10am.
Questions
1. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the
Chief Minister –
What action will be taken to attract 15,000 new residents, and when?
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the
Minister for the Treasury –
Whether the Government will meet the cost of TV licences beyond December
2023 for residents aged 75 and over who do not receive income support.
3. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for the
Treasury –
When the Social Security Digitisation Programme is expected to be completed.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the
Minister for the Treasury –
What incentives there are to encourage private sector employers to offer work
based pensions.
5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the
Minister for Health and Social Care –
How often he intends to provide updates on the situation at Ballasalla Medical
Centre.
6. The Hon. Member for Rushen, Dr Haywood, to ask the Minister for
Infrastructure –
Why security gates have been installed at Port Erin Jetty and what the cost of the
fabrication and installation was.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Maltby, to ask the Minister for
Infrastructure –
Further to Written Answer 202201-0519 where exactly the zebra crossing is
located which is referred to as being within 500m of Meadow Campus.
8. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Maltby, to ask the Minister for
Infrastructure –
How many abandoned vehicles have been reported to his department in each of
the last two years; how many of these vehicles have been issued a removal
notice; and how many vehicles have subsequently been removed.
9. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs –
How she will ensure that the concerns raised by the Police Federation Isle of Man
officer satisfaction survey are addressed.
10. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Maltby, to ask the Minister for
Education, Sport and Culture –
How many Swim School qualified instructor led sessions are provided to preschool children with a disability at (a) the National Sports Centre and (b)
Glencrutchery Swimming Pool.
11. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
How many certified gas specialists have attended courses at UCM in each of the
last five years to enable them to get their qualifications updated.
12. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chair of the Housing
and Communities Board –
Why the Housing and Communities Bill has been scheduled for Phase 5 of the
Island Plan Legislative Programme.
13. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the
Chairman of the Office of Fair Trading –
What progress has been made with resolving Isle of Man Energy customer billing?
There is also an urgent question about breast screening.