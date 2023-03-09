Isle of Man Today photographer Dave Kneale took these photos of snow-bound Cronk-y-Voddy, Michael, earlier this afternoon.
Snow is reported in many places in the Isle of Man. It’s also very windy.
Snow and ice at Cronk y Voddy during the afternoon of Thursday, March 9
