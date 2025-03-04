There was a shock result in the Legislative Council elections this week.
Only Rob Mercer successfully defended his position, with three new Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) joining Tynwald’s upper chamber.
Fifteen candidates vied for the four available seats, with Gary Clueit, Peter Reid and Kirstie Morphet confirmed as the new MLCs. But who are they?
Rob Mercer
The only sitting MLC to retain his seat, Rob Mercer has served on the Legislative Council since 2019.
A prominent figure in the IT sector, Mr Mercer has expressed his eagerness to build on his five years of experience and continue contributing to the scrutiny body of Tynwald.
He has cited his background in technology as a key asset in shaping legislation that meets the modern needs of the Isle of Man.
Kirstie Morphet
A frontline social worker, Kirstie Morphet enters the Legislative Council with a clear goal: to drive change on a broader scale.
She has stated that while her work has focused on helping individuals, she now wants to influence policies that create positive change for the wider community.
Her experience in social work is expected to bring valuable insight into discussions on welfare and social policies.
Gary Clueit
An engineer and businessman, Gary Clueit takes on the role with a unique perspective.
Having moved to the Isle of Man with his wife in 2019, he has previously stated that he has no interest in financial compensation for the position.
Instead, he sees the role as an opportunity to give back to the island, citing the warm welcome he received upon arrival as a key motivation.
Peter Reid
A board member of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, Peter Reid brings extensive experience from the finance sector.
He has highlighted his track record in business leadership as a strong foundation for his role as an MLC.
Mr Reid has also expressed a desire to improve the efficiency of legislative processes, specifically focusing on reducing delays in passing new laws.