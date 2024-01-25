The Isle of Man Young Farmers’ concerts are, for many, one of the highlights of the Manx calendar.
The shows, which mercilessly lampoon many prominent people in island life, are always a sell-out.
The organisers pit local groups against each other and vote for the best performance.
Some people queue overnight at the Sea Terminal in Douglas to ensure they can get a ticket.
The concerts are sponsored by Conister Bank and ‘fuelled’ by Isle of Man Creamery.
The Young Farmers say: ‘We’re excited to be supported by Conister Bank once again and to welcome the Isle of Man Creamery on board as sponsor also! The show couldn’t go on without their support and we’re extremely grateful for their involvement.’