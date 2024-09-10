She reported news from the Wrens she had left behind in Liverpool, but there were no signs that she regretted moving on from there: ‘Work is still very elusive in the NAT [Liverpool’s Night Attack Training, where she had previously worked] and there are plenty of “make do and mends”. The place is just as freezingly cold as it always was. Gladys is getting married in October, if fiancé Bob gets his leave when the carrier on which he is serving comes in for a refit. She’s stopped going out with Americans and is occupying herself by collecting her trousseau! Nearly all the Americans have left Waterloo, leaving these Italians who are now fighting for us – all the girls [her Wren colleagues] seem very disgusted with that! They say the local [civilian] girls are fraternising – but so far, the Wrens are too disgusted to cooperate.’