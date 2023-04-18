Where would you like to see police trap speeders?
Officers in the north of the island are looking for suggestions.
A spokesman said: 'We would invite suggestions if you live in an area with a posted speed limit where you feel drivers tend to travel faster than they should.
'We will attend locations and provide feedback on the results when possible. It is worth knowing that we also work with the Department of Infrastructure to utilise traffic calming or speed monitors where data can show averages over a set period.
'One example of this recently is the new speed boards on Lezayre Road outside the primary school.'
Ramsey's police station telephone number is 812234.