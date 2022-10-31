Subscribe newsletter
Christians have organised a ‘white poppy’ event for peace.
It will take place at the Christian Science Church on the junction of Woodbourne Road and Hilary Road, Douglas, on Saturday, November 5, from 2pm.
A stall selling white poppies to promote peace will be set up there.
Spokesman David Joughin said: ‘Of course, people can wear red or other colours if they choose to do so.
‘Guests can come sit down, enjoy some light refreshments and are encouraged to come forward to share their thoughts, feelings, ideas and relevant quotes on how we can achieve universal peace.
‘During the times we live in, as the dire situation in Ukraine continues with the threat of other conflicts remain (Taiwan and looming civil war for justice in Iran), each faith on the island offers their own message on how we can achieve universal peace so, in that sense, interfaith has enormous potential when we work together.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |