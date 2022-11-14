White poppy event was well attended
Friday 18th November 2022 6:05 am
Deb Taubman and Peter Karran (Yvonne Phillips )
The interfaith white poppy event held at the Christian Science Church in Douglas was well attended, organisers say.
Ideas on how to achieve world peace were discussed in an informal setting.
Two delegates from the church, Deb Taubman and former MHK Peter Karran, attended an international summit for those interested in Christian Science held in Birmingham. About 350 delegates attended and workshops were held to find answers to world problems, both spiritual and practical.
The church will hold its annual thanksgiving service on Wednesday, November 23, at 5pm.
Bass singer Terry Qualtrough will be the soloist.
