With individuals still throwing their hat in the ring, this week has seen three new MLC nominations.
There are four vacant seats available.
Connor Keenan was nominated by Tim Johnston MHK, seconded by Jason Moorhouse MHK and is supported by Daphne Caine MHK and David Ashford MHK.
Mr Keenan, who is based in Kirk Michael, is a teacher at Ramsey Grammar School, and was recently re-elected as teacher governor at the school.
He was recently president of the National Education Union (NEU), Isle of Man branch.
Mr Keenan said: ‘I can provide Legislative Council and Tynwald with a fresh, unique perspective.
‘The Lisvane report advocated an increased breadth of diversity on Legislative Council and I can help provide this.
‘I am not from the traditional background of a Legislative Council member and can consider the impacts of legislation from a different angle.’
He added: ‘I believe MHK and local authorities are the positions to be in for people to drive policy on either a national or local level.
‘My career has taken a governance and administrative route which has provided me with a skillset which is more suited to LegCo than Keys, and this is why I am standing as an MLC.
‘I believe our national parliament should be representative of the people it serves. I believe I can positively add to this representation in LegCo and Tynwald.’
Another MLC candidate nominated this week is Dawn Kinnish, who is based in Laxey.
She was nominated by Alex Allinson MHK, seconded by Daphne Caine MHK and supported by Clare Barber MHK and Joney Faragher MHK.
Mrs Kinnish is currently a self-employed equality consultant.
She has been an equality consultant for the government, an advocate, a lecturer of law at University College Isle of Man, and has had a number of administrative roles.
Mrs Kinnish said: ‘I feel that I can bring a broad skillset to the role of Legislative Council that enables me to not just scrutinise the detail of legislation and Government but allows the opportunity of my life experience, knowledge, and values together with an understanding of different perspectives to analyse policy and test whether the legislation is meeting the intended outcomes of policy.
‘I feel that I can make a positive difference to the work of the Council and support the work of Government departments.’
She added: ‘As well as my legal and analytical skills, I also consider that I bring an added dimension to Legislative Council with my knowledge of equality principles and the statutory public sector equality duty which forms an important part of policy and Bill development.
‘Oversight of equality compliance will be a necessary component of scrutiny.’
Peter Reid, based in Santon was nominated by John Wannenburgh MHK, seconded by David Ashford MBE MHK and supported by Jane Poole-Wilson MHK and Tim Crookall MHK. Mr Reid has a background in banking and insurance as director and head of operations for Lloyds Bank and has headed up International Bank.
He said: ‘Previous to that I have held strategic and large operational roles. I have worked closely with the Isle of Man government since 2009 as well as other jurisdictions.
‘I have also worked on legislative subcommittees and presently am supporting the Biosphere on the technical sub committee.’
Mr Reid added: ‘I love the Isle of Man and have worked hard in attracting jobs and business to the island from all over the world through establishing a centre of excellence for banking operations.
‘I am now keen to contribute to the Island by supporting the legislative process and also serving the wider community outside of banking.
‘I have a wide commercial experience, been a director of companies and also been involved in complex legislation changes and their implementation and I believe this experience will support the island on the legislative council.’
‘In addition I have been past president of committees such as the Institute of Financial services supporting education and development in the island as well as supporting the development of apprenticeships and an ambassador for the Institute of Directors.’
Three other contenders, who are currently MLCs, and seeking re-election are Diane Kelsey, Tanya August-Hanson, Paul Craine, who are all sitting members and want to retain their seats.
Arbory and Rushen Commissioners’ chair Kirrie Anne Jenkins has also joined the fray.