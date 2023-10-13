You've probably already heard the news that this years revamped Big Brother on ITV2 has a Manx contestant.
But just how much do you know about Matty Simpson?
Read on to find out more about the man they call 'Dr Fun'...
Who is he?
Matty Simpson grew up in the Isle of Man and attended Ballaugh Primary and Ramsey Grammar School.
He now lives in Dublin after moving away from the island.
Talking about the Isle of Man, Matty said: 'It was hard growing up on the Isle of Man, as there was nobody else that looked like me.
'It's beautiful, but it's not very progressive.
'When I came out I was the only person I knew that was gay, so I had to deal with that all by myself. I was very young, only 13, and there was no opportunities for me to get with boys or properly explore myself until I moved away.
How old is he?
Matty is 24 years old and was born on August 5, 1999.
What job does he have?
Matty describes himself as a doctor who works at the geriatric department of an unnamed healthcare facility.
What are his hobbies?
According to Matty, he 'loves nothing more than to dance under the moon and the stars.'
He is a self-proclaimed 'hippie' and loves old people.
In his opening interview in the first episode of Big Brother that aired on Sunday evening, Matty said: 'I love old people, they can be kind of naughty I guess.
'I love to do something called ecstatic dancing, which is going out dancing under the moon and the stars, howling, going crazy, tops off, it makes you feel euphoric!
'To me, hippie means total freedom to travel, to live, to work, to love, to eat from a bin, to do anything.'