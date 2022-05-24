Who is city’s customer service champion?

Shoppers are being asked to vote for the Douglas’s customer service champion.

Douglas Town Centre Management is holding its customer service awards for the sixth successive year and there is just under a week for the public to vote for one of nine shortlisted nominees.

All the finalists work in customer-facing roles and deliver consistently outstanding customer service.

Members of the public have until 10am on Monday, May 30, to vote by visiting DTCM’s Facebook page and liking the photo of the finalist they believe consistently provides outstanding customer service.

The finalists are:

Sarah Buss (New Look),

Shiron Fernando (M&S),

Kayleigh Driscoll (Clarks),

Gemma Tutty (TK Maxx),

Maryse-Marie Andrea (Boots),

Jazmyn Roper (Flannels),

Muhammed Naeem (Co-op),

Mary Teare (Next),

Daveen Taylor (VIP Store).

As well as being crowned 2022 customer service champion, the winner will receive the customer service trophy and a £150 voucher to use in a town centre business of their choice.

The two runners-up will receive £100 and £50 vouchers respectively with all nominees and their managers recognised at an official presentation this summer.

Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘It is so important to recognise those men and women who go above and beyond in their work each and every day and this campaign is an excellent opportunity to do just that.

‘By celebrating the amazing talent we have among Douglas town businesses certainly makes more of us think about customer service and each of the finalists are to be congratulated.

‘They’re all fantastic ambassadors for the Douglas retail experience and deliver outstanding customer service, especially at a time when internet sales are on the rise.