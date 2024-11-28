Residents and passersby may have noticed armed police officers in the south of the Isle of Man today.
The constabulary has said officers have been conducting a training exercise this afternoon.
The exercise, which involved the firearms unit, is taking place in the open countryside near the Sloc and is part of the force’s adherence to the national training programme for firearms officers.
In a statement shared on social media, the police reassured the public there was no cause for alarm, explaining: ‘Our firearms unit is training in the South of the island this afternoon, practising searches in the open countryside.
‘This is just an exercise and is part of our adherence to the National training programme and the public should not be concerned.’
The constabulary regularly undertakes training exercises to ensure its officers remain prepared for a range of scenarios.
Residents and passersby in the area may have noticed increased police activity, but the force emphasised that the training poses no risk to public safety.