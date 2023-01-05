Manx Utilities has explained what happened when Ballasalla suffered burst water pipes earlier this week
The village was subject to three burst water mains, all of which occurred on Monday.
One of the pipes burst, the cause of this, as is the case with many burst pipes was unknown, with a spokesperson telling the Courier that it could have been a third party or the ground conditions.
When workers went to fix that burst pipe, two other pipes burst.
The multiple burst pipes caused a loss of water supply or reduced pressure for villagers.
A spokesperson for Manx Utilities said: ‘The issue was initially thought to be a fault with a pressure reducing valve in the system, however, following investigations, the equipment was found to be performing as it should.
‘Faults such as these are highly unusual, where one burst potentially leads to additional faults when returning a main to service, following a repair.
‘Repairs were undertaken as quickly as possible and we do appreciate customers’ understanding whilst supplies were being restored.’
She added: ‘There have been no further bursts as a result of this initial fault.’