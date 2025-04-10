With the return of Locate Isle of Man’s Graduate & Young Professional Fair, who best to tell you all the reasons why you should choose to either move to, stay in, or return to the Isle of Man to pursue a career, than those who have done exactly that?
‘This time last year, my mornings filled me with dread.’ That’s Emily Mylchreest, a teacher who found herself teetering on the edge of burnout while working in Manchester.
‘Stuck in motorway gridlock on my way into Manchester, I would spend the commute worrying about the challenges the day would bring. At that point, it felt like I was running on empty – long hours, relentless stress and barely a moment to catch my breath. Now, my mornings couldn’t be more different.’
In January 2024, after feeling overwhelmed by the intensity of her lifestyle in the UK, Emily decided to move back to the Isle of Man where she grew up, and the difference in doing so has seen her mental health, wellbeing, and overall quality of life soar.
‘The pressures of commuting, long workdays, and being away from family had taken a toll, prompting me to resign and seek a reset at home. The decision was not easy, but I knew I needed a break to recharge and reassess my life goals. Back on the island, I rediscovered my appreciation for its beauty and tight-knit community. I also decided to set up a running group, the Isle of Man Maverick Run Project, to connect with like-minded people and rebuild my social circle.’
Creating the running club not only helped Emily make new friends but also reinforced the sense of community she often missed while living in the UK.
‘My story is a testament to the importance of finding balance and the supportive power of community, especially for young professionals seeking to make meaningful contributions in their field’, Emily says. ‘I am grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with my roots and look forward to contributing to the educational landscape here, while enjoying the natural beauty and outdoor activities that the Isle of Man has to offer.’
Meanwhile, Elliot chose to stay on the island and is currently reaping the rewards from doing an apprenticeship – something the Graduate & Young Professional Fair also helps with finding. Elliot is a HNC (Level 4) General Engineering Apprentice and works at Strix Limited.
‘Through the apprenticeship route, I’ve had the opportunity to acquire practical, hands-on experience that has significantly improved my employability by enhancing my skills and knowledge. I’ve also been able to continue progressing my education and developed a more diverse set of skills through both my studies and practical experience, positioning well for ongoing success in my career.’
Not only this: through completing an apprenticeship, Elliot has been able to earn while he learns and has no student debt burden weighing heavy on his shoulders.
We’ve shared a story of a Manxie returning to the island and a fellow Manxie staying on the island, but what about someone who relocated here who hadn’t lived here before? Enter, Hayley.
‘During my final year of study at the University of Manchester an opportunity to work in the Isle of Man was advertised via my university. In August 2023 I decided to do my three-week elective placement at the Jane Crookall maternity unit, with the view to relocate once qualified. As someone who had never been to the Isle of Man, it was a big decision to relocate to an island I’d never experience before, and do it on my own, however, as soon as I completed my first day on the ward, I knew I wanted to pursue and progress my midwifery career in the Isle of Man.’
Hayley is a qualified midwife in the Isle of Man but specifies that the island hasn’t only been great for the early stages of her career, but also her professional development.
‘Having constant exposure to all midwifery areas and consistent support has ensured the Isle of Man was the right choice and ideal destination in which to complete my preceptorship. I was also offered the opportunity to complete the Florence Nightingale Foundation Leadership qualification, as well as the possibility of completing a future master’s degree.’
Hayley says working in the Isle of Man has also given her better financial stability than the UK, with its higher salary coupled with the relocation support and incentives. And, alongside this and the supportive community, it’s the island’s range of activities that help boost personal well-being and an ethos of work-life balance that made moving here so rewarding for her.
‘In short, my midwifery journey in the Isle of Man is defined by extraordinary support, a vibrant lifestyle, career progression, and financial benefits. This destination has become more than just a workplace; it’s a nurturing and enriching community that has welcomed me with open arms.’
To hear more success stories from young professionals living and working in the Isle of Man, check out the inspirational Speaker Zone at this year’s Graduate & Young Professional Fair, Wednesday 16th April from 11am to 4pm at the Villa Marina, Douglas.