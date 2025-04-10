‘During my final year of study at the University of Manchester an opportunity to work in the Isle of Man was advertised via my university. In August 2023 I decided to do my three-week elective placement at the Jane Crookall maternity unit, with the view to relocate once qualified. As someone who had never been to the Isle of Man, it was a big decision to relocate to an island I’d never experience before, and do it on my own, however, as soon as I completed my first day on the ward, I knew I wanted to pursue and progress my midwifery career in the Isle of Man.’