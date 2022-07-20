Wildlife charity looking for a coordinator for its new project

Manx Wildlife Trust is looking for a coordinator to join its team for a new project.

Team Wilder, an initiative by The Wildlife Trusts (TWT), aims to engage with communities around conservation and encourage them to act for nature.

MWT’s nature reserves cover just 0.23% of the land mass of the Isle of Man, but through the initiative the charity can carry out projects on a further 88% of the island.

The full-time role of the coordinator would be to manage and expand MWT’s existing team of volunteers and supporters, and inspire them to do more for nature.

Initially a two-year contract, the job will include frequent travel around the island and offers flexible home working and hours.

The Team Wilder coordinator will work closely with Hannah Phillips, MWT’s new community ranger, who started with the charity in May this year.

Engagement manager for MWT, Graham Makepeace-Warne, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have received funding from TWT which will allow us to recruit a new post to help deliver our MWT mission.

‘The ideal candidate doesn’t need an ecological background, they just need strong people and coordination skills, a keen interest in nature, and the ability to share that passion and inspire others.’

Applications should be made by email to [email protected] and include a covering letter and CV.

Applicants must state whether or not they have Isle of Man worker status.