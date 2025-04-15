A campaign group set up to oppose the Isle of Man’s first proposed onshore wind farm has accused consultants working on behalf of Manx Utilities of carrying out wildlife surveys without the necessary legal licences.
But both Manx Utilities and its contractors have strongly denied the allegations which have been published online by the Cair Vie Resistance group.
Cair Vie Resistance alleges that surveys to monitor protected species, including bats, reptiles and amphibians, were carried out in the Earystane and Scard areas of the southern uplands without proper authorisation under the Wildlife Act 1990.
The group, which is campaigning to stop development of the onshore wind farm, says it has obtained confirmation from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) that no licences were issued until April 7 - despite ecological survey work being under way since late 2023.
In a statement, Cair Vie Resistance said: ‘These revelations cast serious doubt on the lawfulness, professionalism and credibility of the Cair Vie environmental assessments - and also call into question the oversight role of both Manx Utilities and DEFA.’
The group said it has received confirmation from DEFA that only two bird disturbance licences have so far been granted - both to named consultants contracted to carry out the environmental surveys in the Earystane and Scard areas.
However, members of the group claim that consultants have been using a range of survey techniques since late part of 2023 that they believe are likely to cause disturbance and would therefore require a licence.
Back in November 2023, Manx Utilities’ energy transition lead Lizzie Riley told the BBC that bird and bat surveys were ‘continuing’ as part of the project.
In a statement, it said: ‘Manx Utilities wishes to address the recent allegations suggesting that the ecological surveys have been conducted without the necessary licences.
‘Manx Utilities refutes these allegations.
‘Surveys are carried out using non-intrusive methods, and where licences have been required, they have been duly obtained.
‘Manx Utilities is and remains committed to full compliance with all legal requirements and to the protection of the Isle of Man’s wildlife.’
The Cair Vie wind farm proposal focuses on a site at Earystane and Scard in the south of the Isle of Man, which was identified in 2023 by Manx Utilities Authority (MUA) as its preferred location for a new 20MW onshore wind project.
In a statement issued at the time, the MUA said: ‘The Earystane and Scard location is one of the windiest locations in the Isle of Man and presents an excellent resource with anticipated wind speeds in excess of 10 metres per second.
But there has been strong opposition to the plans.
Just last week, a petition was launched calling for a public referendum on whether the scheme should go ahead was launched a week ago by John Anslow on change.org.
That petition has so far garnered more than 1,000 signatures while Laxey-born West End star Samantha Barks tweeted on Saturday saying: ‘100% yes there should be a public vote’ on the plans.