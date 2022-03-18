Wilf Young will be at West Quay meeting, no matter what

It will be back to the drawing board next month when representatives of the Department of Infrastructure meet stakeholders to discuss the future of Ramsey’s West Quay.

At the end of last year, after protracted negotiations, the DoI withdrew its planning application and agreed to work together with the town’s commissioners on a new scheme that would deliver flood protection for the town, reconstruct the highway and retain parking levels.

The meeting is scheduled for April 6 and will bring together representatives of the commissioners, shopkeepers, fish producers, harbour users and representatives from the department.

It was originally suggested by town clerk Tim Cowin that the establishments committee (made up of lead members of the board) should represent the commissioners at the meeting, rather than the whole board, but Wilf Young and Leonard Singer believed that everyone should be there.

Juan McGuinness suggested a compromise – a prior meeting of all members to agree on principles so that a sub group could attend the official meeting and present a clear vision on behalf of them all.

When this was agreed, Mr Young announced that he would attend, whether he was on the sub committee or not.

‘I’ll still be there. I represent the people,’ he said.

Steve Kelly warned that decisions regarding the quay needed to be made without undue delay.