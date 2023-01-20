In response to news that Ramsey Commissioners plan to spend £54, 964 in the coming year on new vehicles, board memberWilf Young queried if the vehicles would be electric or petrol.
He was informed by the town clerk, Tim Cowin that it would be one of each.
Mr Young then expressed concern about the purchase of electric vehicles, claiming that they had no re-sale value and there was no provision for scrapping the vehicles or their batteries.
Mr Cowin said he would look into the matter and report back next month.